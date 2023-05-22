Russian forces fight off 80 Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod region

According to preliminary information, the battle with the Ukrainian sabotage group - as many as 80 people - is taking place in the area of the villages of Glotovo, Kozinka and Gora-Podil.

Photo: RIA Novosti

The three settlements are located in close proximity to the border and actually adjoin the town of Grayvoron.

The saboteurs are allegedly trying to retreat to the territory of Ukraine. It was said that the Russian forces were annihilating disparate groups that did not have time to cross the border.

It was reported that the Ukrainian saboteurs conducted their act "to take photographs on the territory of Russia."

According to the governor, two men and one woman were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds. They were said to be in a state of moderate severity, Governor Gladkov said.

Shells damaged three private houses and the administration building was recorded, the governor added.

In the village of Zamostye, a shell hit a kindergarten, causing the building to catch fire. One woman was wounded in the arm, she was treated on the spot.