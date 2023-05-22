Ukrainian tanks and a group of saboteurs enter Russia's Belgorod region

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the entry of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group into the Belgorod region of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

According to Peskov, Putin was informed about the incident by the Russian Defence Ministry, the FSB and the border service.

The goal of the act of sabotage in the Belgorod region is to divert attention from the Bakhmut direction and minimise the political effect of the loss of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk), Peskov said.

Ukrainian saboteurs entered the territory of the Grayvoron district of the Belgorod region on Monday, May 22. According to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Armed Forces of Russia, as well as the National Guard and the FSB, work to eliminate the saboteurs.

According to Rybar Telegram channel, there were two tanks, one armoured vehicle and nine vehicles that entered the territory of Russia's Belgorod region.

It was reported that the Russian forces work to oust the saboteurs. There is a battle unfolding near the settlements of Glotovo, Kozinka and Gora-Podol in the Belgorod Region, Baza Telegram channel reports.

According to unconfirmed reports, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs captured the House of Culture in the village of Glotovo.

In the Dronovka area (the village is also located near the border), an enemy tank and several pieces of equipment were forced to retreat.