Russia deprives Ukraine of resources for counteroffensive

Incidents

Kyiv will either have to push back its counteroffensive or completely cancel preparations for it if Russia continues striking Ukrainian warehouses that store military hardware, ammo and fuel, military expert, historian, director of the Air Defense Museum Yuri Knutov said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Photo: csn-tv.ru

According to the expert, the Russian army continues striking military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thus weakening their possible future attacks. The Russian troops target anti-aircraft missile systems, missile warehouses and repair workshops.

"If we deliver strikes similar to those inflicted in Khmelnitsky, when a large warehouse with various types of ammunition in it was destroyed, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be thwarted. If two or three such objects are destroyed a week, Ukraine will not have the resources to launch an offensive operation," the Yuri Knutov said.

On May 16 at night, the Russian military launched the most massive missile strike since the beginning of the special operation targeting Ukraine's critical military infrastructure in Kyiv.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
