Kinzhal missile strikes US Patriot systems in Kyiv – Video

Incidents

A video has appeared on the Internet allegedly showing the moment when a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile struck USA's Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Kyiv. The video was published on Russian Spring Telegram channel.

The Russian army may have struck US air defence systems as were trying to stop a massive missile attack on targets in Kyiv that the Russian forces conducted last night.

The video clearly shows an explosion and columns of smoke following missile launches.

On May 16, the Russian Defence ministry officially confirmed the above information.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
