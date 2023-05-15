World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian tank crew shares battle experience of encountering German Leopard tank

Russian tank crews in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) came into a head-on battle with a Ukrainian crew in a German Leopard tank. The German tanks retreated after the Russians fired a first shot in its direction, the commander of a tank battalion of the Armed Forces of Russia with the call sign Tigr told TASS.

Photo: https://t.me/stranaua/98616

"The day before yesterday, a Leopard came out to target our positions, we immediately advanced to the head-on battle. It was a first for us with a Leopard. Our armoured group on duty advanced to direct fire. Our crew was the first to open fire. We missed because of the terrain. The Leopard took account of that and retreated," the commander of the battalion said.

The Russian Armed Forces have a variety of weapons to counter German Leopard tanks. The Russian military can use anti-tank missile systems and armour-piercing fin-stabilised sub-caliber projectiles.

