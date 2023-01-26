Russian robotic vehicles can destroy Leopard and Abrams tanks easily

The combat version of the Russian robotic vehicle Marker will be able to automatically detect and destroy enemy equipment, Dmitry Rogozin, former chief of Roscosmos said. Rogozin currently serves as the head of the special squad of military advisers Tsar's Wolves.

The Marker will be able to destroy Western tanks, including American Abrams and German Leopards.

"The combat version of the Marker robot has an electronic catalog in the control system that contains images of targets both in the visible and in the infrared range,” Rogozin said.

According to him, the robot will also be able to independently select a target by priority and hit it with appropriate artillery means.

Four Marker robots will be delivered to the Donbass in February. They will be tested at a training ground before going into combat action, he said.

The Marker is a product of Research and Production Association Android Technology. According to Rogozin, the robot had been tested as a security system for the Vostochny cosmodrome.

The developer claims that the Marker can also become the carrier of kamikaze quadrocopters. One Marker robot can house up to 16 drones in boxes — four drones per box. These drones can be used to shoot down enemy drones. The Marker can also be equipped with laser weapons capable of striking drones at long distances.

The combat version of the robot can be equipped with anti-tank missile systems paired with a heavy machine gun or other weapons.