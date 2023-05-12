Mi-28 helicopter crashes in Crimea, two pilots killed

A Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in Crimea. Two pilots were killed in the crash, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reports.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

According to the ministry, the helicopter crashed in the Dzhankoy region of the peninsula during a training flight. The helicopter had no weapons on board. No damage on the ground was reported.

It is believed that the chopper crashed due to technical failure.

In October 2022, a Su-34 military aircraft crashed in the city of Yeysk, the Krasnodar region in Russia's south. The airplane crashed near apartment buildings. Sixteen people were killed, more than 45 were injured. It is believed that the aircraft crashed due to collision with birds — their remains were found during the inspection of the aircraft wreckage.