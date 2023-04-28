Russian Deputy Prime Minister shows video of destruction in Bakhmut

Russian Deputy Prime Minister shows destruction in Bakhmut

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin paid a visit to the city of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk). Upon visiting the city, the official announced a possibility of its restoration.

"The city is damaged, but it can be restored. We have such experience. As soon as the operational situation allows, we will go in and work step by step," Marat Khusnullin said.

The politician also published the footage of the destruction that he saw in the city.

The video shows the damaged House of Pioneers and charred buildings. The ground is littered with bricks, rubble, and broken pieces of concrete.

Khusnullin drew a comparison between Bakhmut and Mariupol after it came under Russian control.