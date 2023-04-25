Russian forces start using Armata tanks in special operation zone

The Russian military started using state-of-the-art T-14 Armata tanks to attack positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), RIA Novosti reports.

"The Russian troops have started using state-of-the-art Armata tanks to attack the positions of the Ukrainian forces,” an unnamed source told the agency noting that this tank had not been used in direct assault operations before.

According to the source, the tanks used in the zone of the special military operation now have additional side protection from enemy anti-tank munitions. Armata crews have been practicing combat coordination since the end of 2022, the source also said.