Member of 2014 Odessa massacre annihilated in Bakhmut

Incidents

Alexander Stankov, a man who took part in the arson of the House of Trade Unions in Odessa in May 2014, was killed in Bakhmut (Artemovsk), military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny said on his Telegram channel.

Member of 2014 Odessa massacre annihilated in Bakhmut

Stankov, known for his call sign Perun, was serving at the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was annihilated in battles with PMC Wagner fighters.

The role that Stankov played in Odessa massacre in 2014 was not specified.

The 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is believed to be a former Azov regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Clashes between Anti-Maidan activists and football ultras from Kharkiv and Odessa took place in Odessa on May 2, 2014. The House of Trade Unions, Anti-Maidan activists took shelter, was set on fire. Forty-eight people were killed and more than 250 were hurt as a result of the tragedy.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
