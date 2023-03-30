Pronews: Russia annihilated dozens NATO officers in underground bunker on March 9

Kinzhal hypersonic missiles of the Russian forces destroyed the joint Ukraine-NATO command and communications center where foreign officers were also staying.

According to Pronews, a Greek website, it goes about the March 9 missile strike that came in response to the attack that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs conducted in Russia's Bryansk region. The article in the Greek publication was posted on March 12, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta said.

The underground target was located at a depth of 400 feet (120 meters). There were about 300 people — including NATO officers and military advisers — staying inside at the time of the strike, Pronews said.

According to the publication, dozens of alliance officers were killed in the strike. Most of them were citizens of Great Britain and Poland.

The strike became a disaster for NATO forces in Ukraine, as the bunker allegedly housed the control and planning center for NATO operations in Ukraine, the Greek publication noted.

Iris-R and NASAMS air defense systems were protecting the bunker, but they were also destroyed as a result of the strike, Pronews said.

The March 9 missile strike became the first massive strike against "NATO personnel" in Ukraine, the Greek website said. If the West had reacted to the attack, it would have recognised NATO's participation in the conflict.

It is worthy of note that there is no official confirmation to the report from the Greek website.

On March 9, the Ministry of Defense reported a massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attack in the Bryansk region of Russia. The ministry said that the strikes were carried out targeting military infrastructure and energy facilities of Ukraine. The department also said that high-precision long-range air, sea and land-based weapons were used, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system. No specific targets were announced.

It is worthy of note that Ukrainian Air Force speaker Yuriy Ignat then said that Ukrainian air defenses were unable to intercept a single hypersonic missile.