Ukrainian UAV attacks chemical plant in Russia's Bryansk region

Incidents

A Ukrainian drone attacked the Bryansk chemical plant near the town of Seltso (the Bryansk region is a Russian region that borders on Ukraine — ed.).

Russia's Pantsir system shot down the drone a few kilometres from the site of the alleged strike.

According to unconfirmed reports, the UAV was launched from the territory of Ukraine on the border with the Bryansk region. The drone was flying at low altitude.

The crash site of the drone was cordoned off. The authorities of the Bryansk region have not commented on the situation yet.

On March 9, it was said that a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was destroyed in the Bryansk region. Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz then specified that no one was hurt in the incident.

On March 2, a group of Ukrainian fighters crossed the border and entered the territory of Russia's Bryansk region, where they attacked civilians and took several people hostage. On March 9, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive retaliatory strike on the military infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attacks.

