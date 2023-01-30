Russia shuts down US and German military and biological programs in Ukraine

Due to the actions of the Russian Defence Ministry, Russia managed to stop the implementation of US military biological programmes on the territory of Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces of the Russian Armed Forces said on Monday, January 30, TASS reports.

"Owing to the actions of the Russian Defence Ministry, it was possible to stop the implementation of military biological programs on the territory of Ukraine,” Kirillov said during a briefing devoted to the analysis of the documents related to the military biological activities of the United States.

The United States, in order to avoid criticism, began to change approaches to the organisation of military biological programs. The States, he said, make civilian departments such as the Department of Health, the Department of Energy and the Agency for International Development as customers.

In July, the Russian Defence Ministry published reports about the work of biolaboratories in Ukraine. Ukraine, the report said, was used as a testing ground for biological weapons of Germany and the United States.