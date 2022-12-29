World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian S-300 rocket falls in Belarus

Incidents

A Ukrainian rocket crashed on the territory of Belarus. This was reported by Pool of the First Telegram channel, which is close to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

A Ukrainian S-300 missile fell on the territory of Belarus in the morning of December 29, BelTA news agency reports.

The incident took place on December 29, during the time period from 10 to 11 a.m.

Circumstances of the incident are yet to be established.

It is believed that the rocket may have landed on the territory of Belarus accidentally, as it earlier happened in Poland. It could also be shot down by air defence systems of Belarus.

