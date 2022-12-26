World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Three Russian military men killed at Engels airfield during Ukraine drone attack

Three people were killed when the wreckage of a Ukrainian drone crashed in the area of ​​a military airfield in the Saratov region of Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow time, anti-aircraft defense of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle at low altitude as it was approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian servicemen of the technical staff who were at the airfield were fatally injured,” the ministry said in a statement.

It was also said that no aircraft was damaged in the attack .

The military airfield in Engels is an air base for Russian strategic long-range bomber aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

On December 5, the Ukrainian military tried to attack Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions. Ukraine launched Soviet-era UAVs for the attack, but Russian air defense systems intercepted them. However, three soldiers were killed when the debris crashed. Two aircraft also received minor damage.

The same day, the Russian army launched a massive attack on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Also read: Ukraine strikes Russian nuclear triad in Engels

