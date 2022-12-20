Ukraine shells Russia's Belgorod region from US-made HIMARS systems

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region of Russia, from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Mash Telegram channel reports.

According to the channel, as many as ten explosions were heard. One of the rockets struck an electric power plant, which left the city without electricity temporarily.

One person was hurt. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the attack on Shebekino. He did not specify what kind of weapons Kyiv used for the attack.

On December 19, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that air defence systems shot down four American HARM anti-radar missiles in the Belgorod region.

October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to implement the average level of response in eight regions of Russia, including the Belgorod region. This implies, in particular, measures to strengthen the protection of public order and the introduction of an increased level of security at energy facilities.