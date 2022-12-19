World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

US rockets shot down near Russia's Belgorod - Russian Defence Ministry

Incidents

Six HIMARS and Uragan missiles were intercepted in the DPR, LPR and Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

US rockets shot down near Russia's Belgorod - Russian Defence Ministry

The Russian military shot down four US-made HARM missiles in the sky over the Belgorod region of Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The report from the Ministry of Defence also said that over the past 24 hours, eight Ukrainian drones have been shot down in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. In addition, six rockets launched by HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted in the DPR, LPR and Zaporozhye region.

The Pentagon confirmed the supplies of AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles to Ukraine in August. The rockets are designed to destroy air defences. The United States used them during attacks on Libya in 1986 and in both wars in the Persian Gulf. Washington said that it did not encourage Kyiv to strike targets outside Ukraine.

Air defence systems were activated in Russia's Belgorod region the day before on December 18, the Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said. One person was killed and ten were injured. As many as 75 buildings and apartments as well as 40 cars were damaged, the head of the region reported.

 


Ukraine has been shelling Russia's border regions since the beginning of the special operation. Attacks occur in Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions, as well as Crimea. The medium response regime has been in effect in these regions since mid-October. This regime provides for increased protection of public order, public and communications facilities, transport and printing houses. It also stipulates restrictions on the entry and exit of people.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chechnya's Kadyrov shows video when NATO weapons found in building basement

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov published a video of the discovery of a cache with NATO weapons during the cleansing of settlements in a Russia-controlled territory

Chechnya's Kadyrov shows video when NATO weapons found in building basement
US rockets shot down near Russia's Belgorod - Russian Defence Ministry
US rockets shot down near Russia's Belgorod - Russian Defence Ministry
Iranian riots: Going behind the veil of Western propaganda Costantino Ceoldo The $40 Billion Betrayal - Ukrainian Supporters vs. American Veterans Guy Somerset Russia's massive December 16 attacks on Ukraine mark new stage of special operation Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Chechnya's Kadyrov shows video when NATO weapons found in building basement
Iranian riots: Going behind the veil of Western propaganda
The $40 Billion Betrayal - Ukrainian Supporters vs. American Veterans
Russia's massive December 16 attacks on Ukraine mark new stage of special operation
Russian Defence Ministry reports destruction of rocket and artillery ammo depot in Ukraine
Emergency power outages all across Ukraine after another rocket attack
Baba Vanga predicted mammoth catastrophe and Earth's orbit displacement for 2023
US Treasury sanctions Potanin's Nirvana
Recep Erdogan wants Russia to make Europe depend on Turkey
Hunting for Putin: The West counts on oligarchs, security officials and mafia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy