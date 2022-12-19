US rockets shot down near Russia's Belgorod - Russian Defence Ministry

Six HIMARS and Uragan missiles were intercepted in the DPR, LPR and Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Russian military shot down four US-made HARM missiles in the sky over the Belgorod region of Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The report from the Ministry of Defence also said that over the past 24 hours, eight Ukrainian drones have been shot down in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. In addition, six rockets launched by HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted in the DPR, LPR and Zaporozhye region.

The Pentagon confirmed the supplies of AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles to Ukraine in August. The rockets are designed to destroy air defences. The United States used them during attacks on Libya in 1986 and in both wars in the Persian Gulf. Washington said that it did not encourage Kyiv to strike targets outside Ukraine.

Air defence systems were activated in Russia's Belgorod region the day before on December 18, the Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said. One person was killed and ten were injured. As many as 75 buildings and apartments as well as 40 cars were damaged, the head of the region reported.



Ukraine has been shelling Russia's border regions since the beginning of the special operation. Attacks occur in Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions, as well as Crimea. The medium response regime has been in effect in these regions since mid-October. This regime provides for increased protection of public order, public and communications facilities, transport and printing houses. It also stipulates restrictions on the entry and exit of people.