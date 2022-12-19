World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
NASA satellite image shows Ukraine in absolute darkness after Russia's rocket attacks

NASA showed a satellite image of Ukraine after the country was left without electricity as a result of Russia's massive missile strikes.

The photo is dated Saturday, December 17th. The image shows all of Ukraine in absolute darkness with bright spots of light in other countries around it.

On Friday, December 16, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck a massive blow to military command and control systems, the military-industrial complex and their energy facilities of Ukraine.

The attacks were conducted with the use of high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons.

The supplies of foreign weapons and ammunition were disrupted as a result of the attacks on December 16. The advancement of reserves to the areas of hostilities was blocked, whereas Ukrainian defence enterprises that manufacture and repair weapons, military equipment and ammunition were shut down.

In addition, the Russian troops continued their offensive in the Donetsk direction and took advantageous positions.

On December 16, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of President of Ukraine, announced emergency power outages throughout the country.

On December 16, Irpin Mayor Alexander Markushin announced that DTEK energy holding would be cutting off electricity in the Kyiv region completely during air raids.

On December 17, Ukrenergo stated that the shortage of electric power in the energy system of Ukraine was still assessed as significant. However, specialists were bringing units of nuclear power plants to the planned power level. In general, the energy system of Ukraine continues to recover, the company added.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
