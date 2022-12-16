World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine started implementing emergency power outages throughout the country following Russia's yet another rocket attack on energy infrastructure, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelensky's Office said on Telegram.

"Due to the attacks on energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages are being introduced throughout the country. We ask you to treat power outages and temporary interruptions in water and heating power supplies with understanding," the message says.

Earlier, the head of the Kirovograd region of Ukraine, Andriy Raikovich, said that the regional authorities cut off power supplies due to attacks on energy facilities. The region was completely de-energized. The official urged citizens to remain in shelters until air raid sirens stop

Reports about attacks on energy facilities of Ukraine began to appear in the morning of December 16.

The following was reported as of 12:00 Moscow time on December 16:

  • There were explosions in Kyiv, the metro is not working, there are water shortages in all districts of the city.
  • Kharkiv is de-energized, there are power outages in the region. The metro has been stopped, all stations are working as shelters.
  • Poltava was left without electricity.
  • Electricity and heating power supplies were interrupted in Kremenchuk.
  • Emergency shutdowns occur in the Nikolaev region.
  • A number of railway sections in Kharkiv, Kirovograd, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions were de-energized.
  • The metro in Dnipro has been stopped, trolleybuses do not work either.
  • The Ministry of Energy reported damage to energy facilities in eastern and southern regions of the country.
  • The Kirovograd region of Ukraine is completely de-energized.

At the time of this writing, the Russian Defence Ministry has not provided an official confirmation to the attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on December 16.

Russia launched a series of massive rocket attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure on October 10. The ministry has repeatedly announced attacks on military command and control facilities, as well as on energy systems of Ukraine. The attacks followed the explosion on the Crimean bridge, which, as the Russian authorities said, was organised by Ukrainian special services.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
