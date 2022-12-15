Russian hackers expose the list of Ukraine's losses

The Personnel Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the number of Ukrainian soldiers who were declared missing in the course of the special operation — 35,382 people. It goes about the military men, whose bodies were not returned to their relatives from the battlefield, Mash Telegram channel says.

Russian hackers from the Anarchist Kombatant group hacked into the archive of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Sergei Shaptal.

The hackers accessed the list of Ukraine's losses as of November 30, 2022.

Most of the victims are fighters from the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The list takes 667 pages with their data. Then there are 546 pages with fighters of territorial defence units. Then there are victims among air assault troops (398 pages). This is followed by losses among members of special operations forces (316 pages) and representatives of the Navy (242 pages).

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen accidentally announced the total number of losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - 100,000 people. Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak subsequently cut their number to 10,000. Zelensky - to 8,000.