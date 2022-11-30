World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ursula von der Leyen deletes her video in which she spoke of Ukraine's losses

A video of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which she spoke about 100,000 killed Ukrainian soldiers, disappeared from her Twitter* account.

In the video, Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine had lost as many as 100,000 soldiers since the beginning of the special operation.

The European Commission has yet to comment on the deletion of the post.

On November 30, Ursula von der Leyen estimated Ukraine's losses at 100,000 soldiers and officers.

According to the head of the European Commission, "over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers and more than 20,000 civilians have died” since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In September, Serhiy Krivonos, a General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Kyiv had lost hundreds of thousands of people during the special operation.

Zelesnky's office responds to reports about Ukraine's losses

Zelensky's spokesman responded to EU reports on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Information about losses is sensitive and should be voiced only by the commander-in-chief, the minister of defense or the head of state himself, Zelensky's spokesman Sergey Nikiforov said in a comment for Ukrainian Telegram channel Suspilne.

*social network recognised as extremist, banned in Russia

