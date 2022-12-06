World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
UK and USA could be part of drone attacks on Russian military airfields

Military expert Konstantin Sivkov believes that London and Washington could be involved in recent drone attacks on Russian military attacks.

According to the specialist, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used Soviet-made Strizh drones that had been modernised with modern spare parts for the attacks.

"Western intelligence services could designate a flight route that would bypass the air defence zone. The Ukrainians do not have such data at their disposal," Sivkov said, the Public News Service said.

The UK and the US have a space intelligence system, the expert said. In addition, the two countries have an experience of conducting such drone attacks. British experts could modernise the Soviet UAVs, he believes.

  • On the morning of December 6, an unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a military airfield in Russia's Kursk. A fuel tank was damaged and caught fire as a result of the attack. No one was hurt.
  • Three Russian military men were killed when a Ukrainian UAV attacked Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region and Engels airfield in the Saratov region of Russia on December 5. Four others were injured and taken to hospital. The goal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was to undermine the work of long-range aviation, the Ministry of Defence said.

Also read: Ukraine strikes Russia's nuclear triad in Engels

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
