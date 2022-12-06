Military expert Konstantin Sivkov believes that London and Washington could be involved in recent drone attacks on Russian military attacks.
According to the specialist, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used Soviet-made Strizh drones that had been modernised with modern spare parts for the attacks.
"Western intelligence services could designate a flight route that would bypass the air defence zone. The Ukrainians do not have such data at their disposal," Sivkov said, the Public News Service said.
The UK and the US have a space intelligence system, the expert said. In addition, the two countries have an experience of conducting such drone attacks. British experts could modernise the Soviet UAVs, he believes.
