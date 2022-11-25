World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Former US Marine Corps general commands PMC Wagner foreign fighters

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur, the owner of the Concord Company and founder of Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner shared a few details about foreign fighters in his PMC.

"There are not very many Finnish citizens in PMC Wagner — about 20 people. For obvious reasons, I can not give accurate information about them. As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin told Finnish publication Helsingin Sanomat.

The businessman also said that the Finns were fighting in a British battalion of the PMC, the commander of which is a US citizen, a former Marine Corps general, Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service said.

In late September, Prigozhin admitted that he founded a group in 2014 that was subsequently called Private Military Company Wagner. According to the businessman, he established the PMC in the spring of 2014, "when the genocide of the Russian population of Donbass began."

Prigozhin clarified that, like many other businessmen, he went to training grounds where "Cossacks" would gather, and tried to recruit a group that "would go and protect the Russians." Having realised that those people would not be any good, the entrepreneur decided to pick PMC Wagner fighters himself.

