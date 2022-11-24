World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky and the West make Ukrainian people experience hardest winter of all times

The upcoming winter is going to be hard for Ukraine due to Western assistance and Zelensky's actions, State Duma deputy Yuri Shvytkin said, Izvestia writes.

The Ukrainian people are suffering because of Zelensky's actions. In addition, Western countries are suffering too because their governments neglect common people's interests and supply Kyiv with weapons ad various generators, the MP said.

Russia is striking Ukraine's critical infrastructure in response to arms supplies and the support that the West has been providing to the Kyiv regime, Yuri Shvytkin said.

The upcoming winter may become the worst for the Ukrainians since World War II due to power outages, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on November 23.

"It will be the worst winter since World War II. We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario,” Klitschko said. He said that due to massive power outages, part of Kyiv would have to be evacuated.

On Wednesday, November 23, it became known that all nuclear power plants, as well as most hydroelectric power plants and thermal power plants located on the territory of Ukraine, were temporarily left without electricity as a result of Russian missile attacks.

