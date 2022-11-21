Russian soldier who threw UAV bombs away tell about what happened

The fearlessness of the Russian soldier with the call sign "Fog", who was throwing bombs away from himself with his bare hands in a trench was admired by many around the world. The soldier's identity was not exposed, although it was previously reported that his name was Alexei.

The man was eventually identified as Rustam Khudaynurov. He is a fighter of the 127th battalion of the 5th brigade of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic.

He shared a few details of the Ukrainian drone attack that he had to experience.

"A 'bird' (drone — ed.) flew up and dropped the first grenade — I passed out for a little bit, but then I crawled away a little. And then it started approaching me, dropping bombs," Khudaynurov told Life publication.

According to him, the UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dropped eight grenades in total. While in the trench, he threw away four grenades that fell on him: three of them fell nearby, and the last one exploded at his feet.

The man suffered shrapnel wounds. He managed to return to his comrades; his life is out of danger. The soldier is currently undergoing treatment at hospital.