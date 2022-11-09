World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian soldier who was filmed throwing away drone grenades identified

Incidents

The Russian soldier who became famous for throwing away grenades that were dropped on him from a Ukrainian drone is an infantryman from the Leningrad region. The authorities of the region said that they were proud of his courage.

Russian soldier throws bombs away

The video of the Russian soldier lying down in a trench and throwing away several grenades with his bare hands went viral on the Internet. The Telegraph, which published the video on its YouTube channel, closed comments after readers started admiring Russian soldier's courage.

Until recently, it was unknown whether the man stayed alive.

On Wednesday, TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov said that the video was filmed near the village of Malaya Rogan in the spring of this year.

The man in the video was named as Alexei S. — a fighter of the 138th motorized rifle brigade. He survived.

After pulling the pin, the fuse fires in about 3.2-4.2 seconds. This time is enough for the person who throws the grenade not to be killed. The Russian soldier had mere seconds to hurl the grenades away to stay alive.

"We are proud of the courage and the reaction of our fellow countryman — infantryman Alexei from the 138th motorized rifle brigade stationed in the village of Kamenka, Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region. We thank the commanders for training! We wish great military luck to all the fighters of the brigade," the press service of the government of the Leningrad Region said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Zelensky names conditions for which Ukraine would be willing to talk to Russia

Following reports from Western media about Kyiv being pushed to dialogue with Moscow, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced conditions for such negotiations to start

Zelensky names conditions for which Ukraine would be willing to talk to Russia
Video: Russian drone destroys Ukrainian tank
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Russian drone destroys Ukrainian tank
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian military man: There are women among polish mercenaries in Ukraine
Americas
USA's Venezuela impostor president falls apart as Maduro wins the fight
Lyuba Lulko USA's Venezuela impostor president falls apart as Maduro wins the fight Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
World
Zelensky's conditions for talks with Russia unrealistic
Hotspots and Incidents
Mustafa fighter of DPR's Somalia battalion shows intense fighting in village of Peski
Ukraine wants to keep China as a partner despite its friendship with Russia
World
Ukraine wants to keep China as a partner despite its friendship with Russia
Last materials
Three bridges blown up in Kherson prior to Ukraine's offensive
Russian Ambassador: USA interest is paranoid about war of attrition with Russia
US congressional elections: Russia cold-blooded, Ukraine shocked
USA's Venezuela impostor president falls apart as Maduro wins the fight
Ukraine wants to keep China as a partner despite its friendship with Russia
Video: Russian drone destroys Ukrainian tank
Zelensky's conditions for talks with Russia unrealistic
Russian military man: There are women among polish mercenaries in Ukraine
Zelensky names conditions for which Ukraine would be willing to talk to Russia
Mustafa fighter of DPR's Somalia battalion shows intense fighting in village of Peski
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy