Polish tractor could not be a target for Russian very expensive rocket

Incidents

The Russian missile, the cost of which evaluated at hundreds of millions of rubles, could not be launched to target a tractor and a trailer in Poland, Alexei Podberezkin, Director of the Center for Military-Political Research of Almaz-Antey concern told Pravda.Ru commenting on the rocket blast in the Polish village of Przewoduv.

The S-300 missile, which, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, fell in Poland, is designed to destroy aircraft and short and medium range intercontinental missiles. This modification is no secret to anyone.

"It's so obvious here that the rocket could not come from the territory of Russia. How do you imagine a rocket that costs hundreds of millions of rubles striking a tractor?" the expert told Pravda.Ru.

Ukrainian specialists have poor skills in managing their air defense systems, Alexei Podberezkin also said. According to him, the Ukrainians often do not understand where exactly heavy rocket debris may crash.

