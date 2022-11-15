Large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine comes as response to shelling of Russian regions

Military observer Viktor Litovkin commented on the rocket attacks on Ukraine.

"I hope that we will strike the Ministry of Defence, the Security Service of Ukraine and government buildings. It's time to do it," the expert said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

According to him, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have thus responded to the shelling of Russian cities and towns. The Russian army is preparing for an offensive, he added.

"We deprive Ukraine of control systems, stop the operation of substations and railways. We do not let them repair military equipment. Russia will conduct such attacks regularly," Litovkin told Pravda.Ru.

Earlier, an air raid alert sounded throughout Ukraine. Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the large-scale rocket attack on the country. He linked the attack to Zelensky's speech at the G20 summit in Bali.

Ukraine shells Russia's Belgorod region

On November 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region of Russia. Two people were killed, three others were hurt, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel.