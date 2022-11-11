Russian troops complete evacuation from Kherson

The Russian Armed Forces have completed the redeployment of troops from the right to the left bank of the Dnieper River, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, an official spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, told reporters on November 11.

The redeployment of troops across the river had been completed by 5 a.m., Konashenkov said.

"All Russian servicemen have crossed to the left bank of the Dnieper. Formations and military units of the Russian armed forces have occupied defensive lines and positions prepared in advance,” Konashenkov said, adding that no losses were suffered.

It was also said that those mobilized from the Saratov region were among others who took part in the preparation of the defensive lines.

On November 9, it became known that Surovikin and Shoigu considered it expedient to organize defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. The maneuver was decided to be carried out in the near future.

On November 10, it was reported that the Russian troops proceeded to their evacuation as planned.