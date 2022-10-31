Kyiv cut from electricity and water supplies in Russia's latest strikes

As a result of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, part of Kyiv has been cut off from electricity and water supplies. Russian forces also struck Zaporozhye, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions.

Ukraine's four most powerful hydroelectric power stations became the targets of the last strikes: Dneprovskaya, Kremenchugskaya, Kanevskaya and Dniesterskaya hydroelectric power stations.

"As a result of attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, part of the capital has been de-energized. There is no water supply in some areas,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in Telegram.

About 80 percent of Kyiv residents have been cut from water supplies, Klitschko also said. He also urged the people of Kiev to stock up on water from nearby pump-rooms or shops.

In Zaporozhye (the administrative center remains under the control of Ukrainian troops), a critical infrastructure facility was attacked, which led to power outages, said Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the city council;

in Kharkiv, two missiles struck a critical infrastructure facility, Mayor Igor Terekhov said. The Kharkiv metro was temporarily shut down;

in the Cherkasy region, a critical infrastructure facility was also attacked, part of the region was cut off from energy supplies, Governor Igor Taburets said.

After the attacks on infrastructure facilities, part of Ukraine's railway lines were de-energised, the Ukrainian Railways said. Diesel locomotives were operationalised.

Russia has been attacking Ukrainian infrastructure since October 10. The strikes followed the explosion of the Crimean Bridge, which, as the Russian authorities said, was organized by the Ukrainian special services. The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian forces would be targeting objects of military command control, communications and energy systems.

As much as 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure have been damaged so far, Oleksandr Kharchenko, adviser to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine said on October 19. The Kyiv authorities introduced emergency power outages for an indefinite period of time. The city authorities believe that the city may experience a complete blackout that in the worst case may shut down heating supply.