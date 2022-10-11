World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia continues striking critical infrastructure in Ukraine

Incidents

The authorities of Ukrainian regions report explosions and incidents of activation of air defense systems for two consecutive days now. In the Vinnitsa (Vinnytsia) region, the Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant was damaged.

On the morning of October 11, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. Incidents of shelling and explosions were reported in a number of regions of Ukraine.

In the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine, the power equipment of the Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant was damaged. Most of the employees of the station took shelter.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovoy reported explosions and problems with electricity in the city. The head of the administration of the Lviv region, Maxim Kozitsky, said that critical infrastructure in Lviv was damaged as a result of rocket attacks.

Explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region. The head of the region Sergey Gamaly urged residents to stay in shelters.

Explosions were reported in Odessa, Rivne region and Krivoy Rog (Dnipropetrovsk region).

Explosions were also heard in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region that remains under the control of the Kyiv forces.

On October 10, multiple explosions were reported in Kyiv and other major cities of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Lviv, Khmelnitsky. The metro in Kyiv and Kharkiv was closed, public transport stopped working in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnitsky. Important infrastructure facilities were damaged in 12 regions. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 14 people were killed, 97 were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian military targeted energy, military command and communications facilities in response to ongoing terrorist attacks.

The Ladyzhynska TPP is located on the right bank of the reservoir of the Southern Bug River, 2 km from Ladyzhyn. It was commissioned in 1970. The station has six power units with a capacity of 300 MW each. The TPP also includes a hydroelectric power plant and a solar power plant. The main fuel of the TPP is coal, with natural gas and fuel oil used as reserve and starting fuel. The station uses Ukrainian coal, as well as coal imports from the USA, Poland, Colombia.

Russia reports destruction of many targets

On October 11, the Russian Defence Ministry said:

"The Russian Armed Forces continued the massive strike with the us of long-range high-precision air and sea-based weapons targeting military command and energy facilities in Ukraine, the purpose of the strike was achieved, all designated targets were destroyed.

"Two bases for storing fuel for Ukrainian military equipment near Dnepropetrovsk and Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk region, five arms depots, including the united group of Ukrainian troops "Primorye" near Nikolaev, were destroyed.

"The Russian military also destroyed an ammunition depot with rockets for American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems near the village of Predtechino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)," an official representative for the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on October 11.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
