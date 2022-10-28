Chechen President Kadyrov says 23 of his fighters killed as Ukraine shells Kherson

As many as 23 fighters of a Chechen military unit were killed in the shelling in the Kherson region, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said in his Telegram channel.

Another 58 people were injured. Four of them suffered serious injuries.

According to him, the wounded fighters will receive a payment of three million rubles each (about $49,500). The families of the killed fighters will receive 12 million each ($198,000). In addition, the authorities of Chechnya will arrange a pilgrimage to Mecca for the relatives of the killed servicemen, the holies place for all Muslims.

Kadyrov also said that the same day, Chechen fighters, as an "act of retaliation,” carried out an operation, in which they sent about 70 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) "straight to hell.”

On October 24, Ramzan Kadyrov said that Moscow was showing weak response to attacks on the new regions of Russia. "There is a war going on our territory," Kadyrov said adding that he was not happy with how the situation was developing.

If a projectile has landed in our region, we must wipe out cities so that we can see the distant horizon, so that they understand that they can't even think of shooting in our direction," Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya said.

After that, Andrey Klishas, ​​the head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation, noted that Kadyrov was speaking like a real warrior.

"I respect that," the senator said.

In turn, Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Defence Committee, said that he understood Kadyrov, but did not support his proposal to destroy Ukrainian cities in response to the shelling of the Russian territory.