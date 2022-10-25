World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, believes that Russia shows weak reactions to incidents of shelling of Russia's new regions.

In an audio message that he posted on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov said that there was war going on our territory. He expressed his discontent with the current situation. The President of Chechnya recalled that Russia implemented martial law in the border areas, but Ukraine still continued shelling settlements.

"We are responding weakly,” the head of Chechnya stated. "If a projectile lands in our region, we must wipe out cities so that we could see the distant horizon, so that it would never occur to them to fire shells in our direction," Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov believes that they try to destroy Russia in every possible way.

"We will destroy them, no matter how many troops they send there," he said.

Kadyrov criticises Russian general

In October, Ramzan Kadyrov said that Colonel-General Alexander Lapin had made a number of wrong decisions that eventually led to the need to pull back the Russian troops from Krasny Liman. According to him, Lapin sent mobilised servicemen from the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) at the border and did not provide the military with necessary communication means and additional ammunition.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to impose martial law, Kadyrov called "to wipe decision-making centers in Ukraine off the face of the earth".

On October 19, Ramzan Kadyrov said that his sons Akhmat, Eli and Adam, aged 16, 15 and 14 respectively, were ready to fight in the zone of the special military operation. Upon arrival at the front, they inspected a large number of trophies, including NATO weapons.

"They are prepared to fight the enemy right now,” Kadyrov said.

Nina Ostanina, the head of the State Duma Committee on Family said that Ramzan Kadyrov wanted to set an example for other fathers. According to her, Kadyrov is a good father who carries responsibility for his actions. At the same time, the Chechen culture differs from others in its traditions, Ostanina added.

