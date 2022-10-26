Putin: Russia is aware of Ukraine's plans to blow up dirty bomb

Russia is aware of Ukraine's plans to use a "dirty bomb," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of special services and law enforcement agencies of the CIS countries.

On October 23, it became known that Kyiv was working on a provocation to detonate a dirty bomb on the territory of Ukraine. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed the heads of defence departments of four countries about the threat. Shoigu spoke to his counterparts in the UK, Turkey, France and the USA.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that Kyiv had the scientific base to build such a weapon. Ukraine may build a dirty bomb at the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology, which used to be part of the USSR nuclear program.