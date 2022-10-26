World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Polish mercenaries attack Ukrainian military in Luhansk People's Republic

Incidents

Polish mercenaries attacked the Ukrainian military after they tried to force Polish citizens to attack Russian defense lines in the direction of the settlement of Kremennaya, police colonel of the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) Vitaly Kiselev said, RIA Novosti reports.

Polish mercenaries attack Ukrainian military in Luhansk People's Republic

According to him, after unsuccessful attempts to advance deep into the positions of the Russian troops, the Poles refused to go forward. The Polish mercenaries said that it was not them, but territorial defenсe units who should break through defence. Otherwise, the Polish units will suffer heavy losses, they said.

However, the Ukrainians decided to put pressure on the Poles to force them to go forward.

"This time, representatives of the Right Sector also came to the fight. According to our data, the Poles partially "utilized” the Bandera supporters,” Kiselev said up.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov acknowledged that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) slowed down in the southern direction.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Video shows moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of Congress

A three-minute video has appeared on the Internet showing moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao was escorted out of the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party

Video shows moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of Congress
Chechnya's Kadyrov not happy with Russia's weak response to Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechnya's Kadyrov not happy with Russia's weak response to Ukraine
World
UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits Ukraine conflict must be stopped
World
Emmanuel Macron says USA needs to negotiate with Russia for Ukraine crisis to end
Andrey Mihayloff US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World News: There are other stories Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh
World
US Congressmen urge Joe Biden to sit down to talk to Russia
Society
Biden ready to take extraordinary measures to bring Brittney Griner home
USA makes EU attached and addicted to expensive American gas
Europe
USA makes EU attached and addicted to expensive American gas
Last materials
Polish mercenaries attack Ukrainian military in Luhansk People's Republic
Two new coronavirus strains, including cerberus, identified in Russia
Ukraine's offensive slows down, but Kyiv still hopes to win all territories back
USA makes EU attached and addicted to expensive American gas
Biden ready to take extraordinary measures to bring Brittney Griner home
Video shows moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of Congress
UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits Ukraine conflict must be stopped
Moscow: Russia is open to all contacts to end Ukrainian crisis
US Congressmen urge Joe Biden to sit down to talk to Russia
Emmanuel Macron says USA needs to negotiate with Russia for Ukraine crisis to end
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy