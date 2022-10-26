Polish mercenaries attack Ukrainian military in Luhansk People's Republic

Polish mercenaries attacked the Ukrainian military after they tried to force Polish citizens to attack Russian defense lines in the direction of the settlement of Kremennaya, police colonel of the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) Vitaly Kiselev said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, after unsuccessful attempts to advance deep into the positions of the Russian troops, the Poles refused to go forward. The Polish mercenaries said that it was not them, but territorial defenсe units who should break through defence. Otherwise, the Polish units will suffer heavy losses, they said.

However, the Ukrainians decided to put pressure on the Poles to force them to go forward.

"This time, representatives of the Right Sector also came to the fight. According to our data, the Poles partially "utilized” the Bandera supporters,” Kiselev said up.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov acknowledged that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) slowed down in the southern direction.