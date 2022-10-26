Ukraine's offensive slows down, but Kyiv still hopes to win all territories back

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov admitted that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the south of the country has slowed down, RIA Novosti reports.

The Ukrainian military will be able to advance by the beginning of winter, Reznikov believes. The Ukrainian official also said that Kyiv's goal was to capture Kherson.

"We have a real plan for the liberation of Kherson. We also have a real plan to liberate all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Ukraine's Minister of Defense said.

Reznikov earlier said that Kyiv would receive Western tanks and fighters from Washington. Western countries previously refused to supply certain types of weapons that are now being delivered to Ukraine, including drones, missile systems and artillery mounts.