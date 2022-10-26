World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukraine's offensive slows down, but Kyiv still hopes to win all territories back

Incidents

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov admitted that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the south of the country has slowed down, RIA Novosti reports.

The Ukrainian military will be able to advance by the beginning of winter, Reznikov believes. The Ukrainian official also said that Kyiv's goal was to capture Kherson.

"We have a real plan for the liberation of Kherson. We also have a real plan to liberate all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Ukraine's Minister of Defense said.

Reznikov earlier said that Kyiv would receive Western tanks and fighters from Washington. Western countries previously refused to supply certain types of weapons that are now being delivered to Ukraine, including drones, missile systems and artillery mounts.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Video shows moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of Congress

A three-minute video has appeared on the Internet showing moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao was escorted out of the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party

Video shows moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of Congress
Chechnya's Kadyrov not happy with Russia's weak response to Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechnya's Kadyrov not happy with Russia's weak response to Ukraine
World
UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits Ukraine conflict must be stopped
World
Emmanuel Macron says USA needs to negotiate with Russia for Ukraine crisis to end
Andrey Mihayloff US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World News: There are other stories Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh
World
US Congressmen urge Joe Biden to sit down to talk to Russia
Society
Biden ready to take extraordinary measures to bring Brittney Griner home
USA makes EU attached and addicted to expensive American gas
Europe
USA makes EU attached and addicted to expensive American gas
Last materials
USA makes EU attached and addicted to expensive American gas
Biden ready to take extraordinary measures to bring Brittney Griner home
Video shows moments before former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of Congress
UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits Ukraine conflict must be stopped
Moscow: Russia is open to all contacts to end Ukrainian crisis
US Congressmen urge Joe Biden to sit down to talk to Russia
Emmanuel Macron says USA needs to negotiate with Russia for Ukraine crisis to end
Chechnya's Kadyrov not happy with Russia's weak response to Ukraine
US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel
Kyiv can build a dirty bomb from spent nuclear fuel
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy