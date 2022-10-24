World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Investigators name two main versions for Su-30 fighter jet crash in Irkutsk

The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed either due to equipment failure and piloting errors, investigators believe. The plane crashed on a house in the afternoon of October 23. Two pilots were killed. No one was staying at home during the moment when the crash occurred.

"There are two main versions of what happened: the failure of aviation equipment and piloting error,” a message posted on the Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee said.

The Su-30 fighter jet crashed on a two-story wooden house in a residential neighbourhood in Irkutsk on October 23.

Two pilots were killed in the crash:

  • Honored Test Pilot Maxim Konyushin and
  • Major Viktor Kryukov, third-class test pilot.

No one else was harmed.

The Su-30 aircraft belonged to the aircraft-building company in Irkutsk that manufactures fighter jet of the series. The aircraft crashed during a test flight, there was no ammunition on board. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of air transport).

