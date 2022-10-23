World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Two pilots killed as Su-30 crashes on house in Irkutsk

Incidents

Two pilots were killed as a result of the crash of the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet in Irkutsk, Interfax reports.

No casualties among civilians were reported. The head of the region Igor Kobzev confirmed this information.

The accident took place on Sunday, October 23. The Su-30 took off from a local aircraft factory before it crashed on a two-storied house.

As many as 150 houses in Irkutsk were left without electricity after the crash, the regional authorities said.

The pilots died before the aircraft crashed, Mash Telegram channel said. According to unconfirmed reports, they suffocated during the flight.

The military plane took off from the airport at 17:47 local time. The contact with the aircraft was lost soon atterwards. Another Sukhoi aircraft was sent after the Su-30, and the crew saw the pilots unconscious as the aircraft was losing altitude.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the crash of the Su-30 multipurpose fighter in Irkutsk, TASS said.

The aircraft was performing a test flight and was carrying no weapons on board. The criminal case was initiated under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Violation of the rules for traffic safety and operation of air transport”),” the department said.

Fire and rescue units are working on the crash site, the Ministry for Emergency Situations said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Two pilots killed as Su-30 crashes on house in Irkutsk

Two pilots were killed as a result of the crash of the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet in Irkutsk. No casualties among civilians were reported

Two pilots killed as Su-30 crashes on house in Irkutsk
Andrey Mihayloff Russia and Ukraine get ready for major battle for Kherson amid evacuation of civilians Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World News: There are other stories Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh
Last materials
Russia and Ukraine get ready for major battle for Kherson amid evacuation of civilians
World News: There are other stories
Ukraine switches TV broadcasts into English
USA blocks Russia's participation in international IAEA conference
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin calls his Russian and then Ukrainian counterparts
White House concerned about Elon Musk's recent remarks on Ukraine
Kremlin: Nord Stream investigation results will raise many eyebrows in Europe
Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s?
Putin meets mobilised Russians at range ground and fires sniper rifle
Experts estimate possible damage from attack on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy