Video: Debris from downed Ukrainian rocket crashes on apartment building in Russia's Belgorod

A piece of a downed rocket crashed onto an apartment bloc in the city of Belgorod, Russia, Baza Telegram channel said on October 13.

It is specified that the incident occurred on Gubkin Street at the time when air defense systems were operating to shoot down rockets fired from the direction of Ukraine (the Belgorod region of Russia borders on Ukraine).

Upper floors of the building were damaged as a result of the crash. EMERCOM services are working on the site of the crash.

For the time being, there is no information about possible victims.

On October 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used US-supplied AGM-88 HARM anti-radar rockets for the first time to strike Russias's Belgorod region. In total, more than 100 rockets were fired. Russian air defense systems shot down all the rockets, no one was injured.