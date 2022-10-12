Ukraine uses US-made AGM-88 HARM anti-radar rockets to strike Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used US-made AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles to strike the Belgorod region of Russia, the Military Informant Telegram channel said.

The authors of the channel drew attention to the photos that appeared in Zhest Belgorod Telegram channel. It published footage of the wreckage of an American rocket. On one of the pictures taken by local residents one can see the BSU-59/B marking, which is typical for the AGM-88 HARM movable stabilizer.

According to preliminary information, Russian air defense systems intercepted all the missiles in the sky. No one was hurt.

On Wednesday, October 12, Mash Telegram channel reported that Ukrainian troops launched more than 100 missiles on the territory of Russia's Belgorod region. According to the publication, they did not reach the target and were shot down by Russian air defenses.