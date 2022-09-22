Chechnya's Kadyrov: There will be good news from the zone of special operation soon

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, said that there would be good news from the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine in the coming days. Kadyrov set out a hope that the military operation would be completed already in the near future.

"We are ready to carry out any order. In the coming days you will hear good news, and in the near future we will finish the special operation," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, noting that the operation was being conducted as a forced measure to confront the enemy." "As our President Vladimir Putin says: "If a fight is inevitable, be the first one to hit. Therefore, I fully support the president's decision to partially mobilize reservists. We in the Chechen Republic have actively participated in this process from the first day, but now we have the order from the head of state, and we will fulfill it 100%," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The decision of partial call-up in Russia puts Kyiv and NATO in a stalemate.

"Today's appeal from Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin to the Russians has put the Kyiv elite and all of NATO in a hopeless situation. The head of state launched large-scale actions to protect the integrity of Russia. These are necessary, important and, among other things, preventive measures," he added.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a partial mobilization in the country. In his address to the nation, he noted that the line of contact in the zone of the special military operation exceeded a thousand kilometers", while the Russian forces confronted "not only neo-Nazi formations, but in fact the entire military machine of the collective West", which threatens the very existence of the Russian Federation.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu, during the mobilization, as many as 300,000 reservists will be called up. They will be trained before being sent to the zone of hostilities. The call-up will not affect students and conscripts — it will only affect citizens having military experience and specialities. The mobilization is being carried out primarily to control the liberated territories.