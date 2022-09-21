Putin's mobilization decree contains unpublished Paragraph 7

The content of the seventh paragraph of the decree on partial mobilization is not to be disclosed, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

According to Peskov, the content of the seventh paragraph is secret and is intended solely for official use. Its content is related to the number of citizens to be mobilized, he noted.

“The only thing I can tell you is (...) Sergei Shoygu (the Defence Minister - ed.) said in his interview that it goes about 300,000 people," the Kremlin spokesman said.

