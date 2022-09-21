World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin's mobilization decree contains unpublished Paragraph 7

Russia

The content of the seventh paragraph of the decree on partial mobilization is not to be disclosed, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports. 

According to Peskov, the content of the seventh paragraph is secret and is intended solely for official use. Its content is related to the number of citizens to be mobilized, he noted. 

“The only thing I can tell you is (...) Sergei Shoygu (the Defence Minister - ed.) said in his interview that it goes about 300,000 people," the Kremlin spokesman said. 

More from Peskov's news briefing from September 21: 

  • The possibility to leave Russia for those subject to mobilization is to be clarified later;
  • It remains unknown whether Kremlin employees are going to be exempt from mobilization;
  • The list of categories of citizens who will be granted a deferment is to be discussed as soon as possible;
  • Calling up to 300,000 people as part of partial mobilization will not be instantaneous;
  • The presidential decree does not mention the timing of partial mobilization.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
