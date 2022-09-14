World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Front line comes too close to Luhansk People's Republic

Incidents

The People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) together with the allied forces has the territory of the republic under control. However, the front line has come very close to the borders of the LPR, militia officer Andrey Marochko said on Rossiya 1 TV channel.

Front line comes too close to Luhansk People's Republic

"The situation is really difficult, in some parts of the area the line of contact has come very close to the borders of the Luhansk People's Republic and is already about 10 kilometers from the line of contact. This is a very short distance for military operations,” he said.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of We are Together with Russia movement, said that the defence line in the Zaporizhzhia region was fortified against the background of the buildup of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the front line.

"Our army is ready to see Ukrainian militants in if they decide to go on the offensive,” he said.

Rogov also stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine built up a colossal amount of forces and military hardware on the line of contact in the Zaporizhzhia region. According to him, there has never been such a large number of Ukrainian soldiers in this direction.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Dmitry Medvedev on NATO-Russia war: Earth will burn and concrete will melt

The military campaign will move to another level. Visible boundaries and potential predictability of the actions of the parties to the conflict will disappear

Dmitry Medvedev on NATO-Russia war: Earth will burn and concrete will melt
The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon
Americas
The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon
World
Conversation: Putin may provoke NATO in order to solve Ukrainian crisis
Hotspots and Incidents
PMC Wagner fighters advancing in Donbas
Lyuba Lulko The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon Lyuba Lulko Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov
World
Expert: US is preparing a 'tank fist' in Europe to prevent Russia from saving Europe
World
Three countries not invited to the funeral of Elizabeth II
MiG-31 fighter jets conduct exercises in stratosphere
Russia
MiG-31 fighter jets conduct exercises in stratosphere
Last materials
Oil production declines in Russia for the first time since April
Major military buildup of Ukrainian troops reported on line of contact
Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroy Ukrainian amphibious assault group - video
The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon
Dmitry Medvedev on NATO-Russia war: Earth will burn and concrete will melt
PMC Wagner fighters advancing in Donbas
Relatives of Jean-Luc Godard said that he died by euthanasia
Expert: US is preparing a 'tank fist' in Europe to prevent Russia from saving Europe
Armenia asks Russia for help as conflict wit Azerbaijan continues
Conversation: Putin may provoke NATO in order to solve Ukrainian crisis
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy