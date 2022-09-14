Front line comes too close to Luhansk People's Republic

The People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) together with the allied forces has the territory of the republic under control. However, the front line has come very close to the borders of the LPR, militia officer Andrey Marochko said on Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"The situation is really difficult, in some parts of the area the line of contact has come very close to the borders of the Luhansk People's Republic and is already about 10 kilometers from the line of contact. This is a very short distance for military operations,” he said.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of We are Together with Russia movement, said that the defence line in the Zaporizhzhia region was fortified against the background of the buildup of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the front line.

"Our army is ready to see Ukrainian militants in if they decide to go on the offensive,” he said.

Rogov also stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine built up a colossal amount of forces and military hardware on the line of contact in the Zaporizhzhia region. According to him, there has never been such a large number of Ukrainian soldiers in this direction.