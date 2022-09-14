Major military buildup of Ukrainian troops reported on line of contact

The buildup of Ukrainian forces along the entire line of contact in the Zaporizhzhia (Zaporozhye) region is colossal, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said on Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"They are moving the Ukrainian troops during the whole day today. The amount of the hardware that they are moving is also impressive. The buildup of forces is colossal. There has not been such a large number of army, weapons, Zelensky's militants on the line of contact in the Zaporozhye region since the beginning of the special operation," Rogov said.

"The Russian army is more than determined to see Zelensky's militants in,” he added.

There is no evacuation conducted from neighboring settlements. However, if the situation changes, then all scenarios can be possible, he said.

On September 12, Rogov announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing a major offensive in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and crossings. According to intelligence information, it is the USA and the UK that coordinate Ukrainian military operations on the line of contact in Zaporozhye.

The movement of Ukrainian M777 guns and MLRS vehicles was reported. At the same time, the Ukrainian army takes dispersed positions along the entire line of contact not to let the Russian troops know where the attack will be made.