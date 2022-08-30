World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian forces destroy over 1,200 Ukrainian military men in one day

Incidents

Russian troops destroyed more than 1,200 militants within one day as the Russian forces battered the Ukrainian Army on its offensive in Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog and other directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian forces destroy over 1,200 Ukrainian military men in one day

"As a result of the defeat of the offensive of the Ukrainian troops in the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog and other directions, which was carried out on the personal order from Zelensky, the enemy has suffered large-scale losses. Having conducted effective actions, the Russian troops have destroyed 48 tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles, 37 other armored combat vehicles, 8 pickup trucks with large-caliber machine guns and more than 1,200 Ukrainian servicemen," the ministry said.

Russian troops allegedly defeated units of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, that had been deployed from western Ukraine. Five military men of the brigade laid down their arms and surrendered.

In addition, the military aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed five Ukrainian headquarters, three weapons and ammunition depots, as well as 52 artillery units, the Defense Ministry added.

The Russian military also liquidated more than 100 militants of the Kraken nationalist formation and foreign mercenaries near the village of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. They also managed to destroy more than 200 militants, including about 40 foreign mercenaries near the village of Aleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

The Russian defense ministry also reported that domestic air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-25 aircraft in the Mykolaiv region and five unmanned aerial vehicles in the Kharkiv region.

Russia started the special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine on February 24. According to Vladimir Putin, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions to guarantee Russia's security.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front

Kyiv launched an offensive on the southern front, Reuters reports with reference to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO
World
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
Andrey Mihayloff Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Crimea governor denies reports about Ukraine's offensive
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
Russia
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
Last materials
Kyiv will arrange provocation to stop IAEA delegation from entering Zaporizhzhia NPP
Retired US general: Washington should let Ukraine strike Russian territory
Russian forces destroy over 1,200 Ukrainian military men in one day
Moscow denies reports of Iranian UAVs supplied to Russia
Prosecutors seek 24 years in prison for former journalist Ivan Safronov
Another international conflict, much bigger than that in Ukraine, may spark in 2-3 years
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive
Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy