World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive

Incidents

Russian troops have defeated the offensive of the Ukrainian troops, which was carried out on the personal instructions from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive

The enemy has suffered large-scale losses as a result of the operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters.

The department indicated that the enemy suffered large-scale losses.

Earlier, representatives of the ministry said that the Russian forces destroyed more than 200 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kharkiv area.

Russian forces destroy over 100 Kraken fighters 

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed more than a hundred soldiers of the Kraken formation and foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters. 

He clarified that mercenaries and fighters of the Kraken formation were stationed near the village of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front

Kyiv launched an offensive on the southern front, Reuters reports with reference to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO
World
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
Andrey Mihayloff Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Crimea governor denies reports about Ukraine's offensive
Russia
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
US Federal Reserves causes European markets to fall down
Business
US Federal Reserves causes European markets to fall down
Last materials
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive
Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO
Crimea governor denies reports about Ukraine's offensive
Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front
US Federal Reserves causes European markets to fall down
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Belarus President Lukashenko says his military aircraft can now carry nukes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy