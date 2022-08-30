Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive

Russian troops have defeated the offensive of the Ukrainian troops, which was carried out on the personal instructions from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The enemy has suffered large-scale losses as a result of the operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters.

Earlier, representatives of the ministry said that the Russian forces destroyed more than 200 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kharkiv area.

Russian forces destroy over 100 Kraken fighters

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed more than a hundred soldiers of the Kraken formation and foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters.

He clarified that mercenaries and fighters of the Kraken formation were stationed near the village of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).