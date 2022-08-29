Crimea governor denies reports about Ukraine's offensive

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, denied reports about the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the southern direction.

According to the head of the republic, this is "another fake news from the Ukrainian propaganda, which the West was willing to pick up." The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer heavy losses in the southern, as well as in other directions of the front.

Reports about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are just as fake as reports about "virtual attacks of the Crimean bridge," which the couch troops of the Kyiv regime have carried out more than once,” the head of the republic wrote on his Telegram channel.

On August 29, it was reported that the Ukrainian forces launched an offensive on the southern front.