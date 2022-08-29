World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front

Incidents

Kyiv launched an offensive on the southern front, Reuters reports with reference to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The department called on citizens to evacuate from the areas of hostilities.

"Today we have launched offensive operations in different directions, including in the Kherson region,” Natalya Gumenyuk, head of the press center of South Operational Command of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

On August 26, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's Office, said that financial assistance from the United States in the amount of $3 billion would allow Ukraine to launch a counteroffensive.

"This means that now we will be able to effectively counterattack,” he concluded.

In late August, representatives for the US authorities announced the largest package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $2.98 billion. With the money received from Washington, Kyiv will be able to purchase air defense systems, artillery weapons and ammunition, and electronic warfare systems.

