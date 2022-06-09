World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Three foreign mercenaries may plead pardon to avoid execution in DPR

Incidents

The three foreign mercenaries who were sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic — Britons Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin and Moroccan Saadun Brahim — may appeal against the court ruling within a month and plead pardon.

Three foreign mercenaries may plead pardon to avoid execution in DPR

If the head of the DPR pardons the convicts, their death penalty can be commuted to life imprisonment or a prison term of 25 years.

According to the laws of the DPR, death penalty is performed as execution by firing squad.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, commenting on the sentence, said that capital punishment was a logical outcome of the trial. He also noted that the British authorities did not get in touch with either him or the law enforcement agencies of the republic about the fate of the convicts.

"It appears that neither the UK nor Morocco have any interest in this," Pushilin said.

Earlier on June 9, it was reported that three foreign mercenaries who supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). They are 48-year-old Briton Shaun Pinner, his 35-year-old compatriot Aiden Aslin, and 21-year-old Moroccan national Saadoun Brahim.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is suffering significant losses in manpower in the Donbass. In addition, the enemy is experiencing difficulties with weapons and military hardware

Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
World
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: TOS-1A Solntsepyok in action in Ukraine
World
US Professor: Anti-Russian sanctions will cause USA and EU to suffer eye-popping consequences
Lyuba Lulko Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Russia's biggest mistakes in the special operation Igor Bukker Margarita Kicherova Nails Diagnose Illnesses Margarita Kicherova
Asia
Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Suspension bridge collapses as people cross it in Mexico
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Hotspots and Incidents
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Last materials
Bomb found near metro station in Moscow
Zelensky sanctions Putin, Lavrov, Shoygu, Peskov, etc.
Three foreign mercenaries who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death in DPR
Russia uses flight of four Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in Ukraine
McDonald's to reopen in Russia under new name, logo and menu
Donetsk People's Republic reports battles for Slavyanks continue
US intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces in catastrophic situation
Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Video: TOS-1A Solntsepyok in action in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy