Three foreign mercenaries may plead pardon to avoid execution in DPR

The three foreign mercenaries who were sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic — Britons Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin and Moroccan Saadun Brahim — may appeal against the court ruling within a month and plead pardon.

If the head of the DPR pardons the convicts, their death penalty can be commuted to life imprisonment or a prison term of 25 years.

According to the laws of the DPR, death penalty is performed as execution by firing squad.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, commenting on the sentence, said that capital punishment was a logical outcome of the trial. He also noted that the British authorities did not get in touch with either him or the law enforcement agencies of the republic about the fate of the convicts.

"It appears that neither the UK nor Morocco have any interest in this," Pushilin said.

Earlier on June 9, it was reported that three foreign mercenaries who supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). They are 48-year-old Briton Shaun Pinner, his 35-year-old compatriot Aiden Aslin, and 21-year-old Moroccan national Saadoun Brahim.