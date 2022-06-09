Three foreign mercenaries who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death in DPR

Foreign mercenaries who supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were sentenced to death in the Donetks People's Republic (DPR).

According to the Kommersant newspaper, a court of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) sentenced to capital punishment:

48-year-old Briton Sean Pinner,

his 35-year-old compatriot Andrew Hill,

and 21-year-old Moroccan national Saadoun Brahim.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Ukrainian training center where foreign mercenaries were undergoing training.

The centre was destroyed in an attack with the use of high-precision missiles. The training center was located near the city of Novograd-Volynsky in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Defence Ministry said.